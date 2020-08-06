World Bank Resident Representative in Kyrgyzstan awarded Certificate of Honor

Bolormaa Amgaabazar, Resident Representative of the World Bank in Kyrgyzstan, was awarded the Certificate of Honor of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to her, Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on awarding Bolormaa Amgaabazar the Certificate of Honor of the Kyrgyz Republic.

She was awarded for her significant contribution to the social and economic development of Kyrgyzstan and establishment of fruitful cooperation between our country and the World Bank.