World Bank Representative in Kyrgyzstan Bolormaa Amgaabazar completes mission

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met today with the World Bank Resident Representative in Kyrgyzstan Bolormaa Amgaabazar on the occasion of completion of her mission in the country. Press service of the Presidential Administration reported.

The head of state thanked her for her active and fruitful work, noted her personal merits in strengthening the socio-economic potential of Kyrgyzstan, especially during the crisis period associated with the spread of coronavirus infection.

«You have made a tangible contribution to the development and expansion of cooperation between the World Bank and Kyrgyzstan. I would also like to thank you for your support of the country’s strategic initiatives related to regional development, digitalization, implementation of infrastructure projects and support for children,» the President said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov highly appreciated the role of the World Bank in reducing poverty and solving acute social problems in Kyrgyzstan.

With the support of the World Bank, significant for the Kyrgyzstanis projects are being implemented within the framework of Taza Suu and improvement of irrigation networks programs, as well as projects aimed at improving infrastructure and energy potential.

Bolormaa Amgaabazar thanked the President for his support and cooperation. She noted that throughout her mission in Kyrgyzstan she fruitfully cooperated with the country’s leadership, received support in the implementation of joint projects.

«During my work in Kyrgyzstan, we have jointly completed about 20 projects. It was comfortable for me to work here; Kyrgyzstan is in many ways similar to my homeland — Mongolia. I will definitely return to Kyrgyzstan,» Bolormaa Amgaabazar said.
