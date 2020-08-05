14 education system employees die during pandemic in Bishkek

At least 14 employees of the education system have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in Bishkek during the pandemic. Elmira Imanalieva, Head of the Education Department of the Bishkek City Hall, announced at a press conference.

According to her, the deceased include two directors — of a school and a preschool institution, and the rest are teachers. The official noted that the issue of payment of compensation to the families of the deceased is being considered.

Elmira Imanalieva also added that there are 400 vacancies in the school education system.