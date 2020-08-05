16:02
USD 76.91
EUR 90.70
RUB 1.05
English

Seven day patient hospitals temporarily closed in Bishkek

Seven day patient hospitals have been temporarily closed in Bishkek. City Hall of the capital reported.

The day before, the day patient hospitals received the smallest number of people ever — 964; only 173 people turned to night hospitals on the night of August 5. The City Hall said that the tactic of treatment at the primary level from the Ministry of Health is working, there are no fatal cases.

During the month of operation of the day patient hospitals, 84,689 people have received medical assistance, night hospitals have received 8,688 citizens.

«Some hospitals are empty, there are no patients. To optimize costs and save human resources for the autumn-winter period, some hospitals with the smallest number of patients have been temporarily closed,» the City Hall said.

Day patient hospitals that do not receive patients now:

— at Seitek school;

— at school No. 95 in Dzhal microdistrict;

— at school No. 83;

— at school No. 81;

— at school No. 94;

— at Aral cafe.

A night hospital in Saltanat restaurant in Kara-Zhygach residential area in Oktyabrsky district of the capital is also closed.

All medical equipment, beds and other inventory have been carefully preserved, disinfected and sterilized.

The rest of the hospitals are still operating as usual.

In connection with closure of the medical units, the medical team has been reduced — 137 people help the townspeople: 40 doctors, 50 paramedics, 30 nurses and volunteers.
link: https://24.kg/english/161680/
views: 58
Print
Related
Ata-Kench day patient hospital temporarily closed in Karakol city
Semetei observation unit to be transformed into infectious disease center
Infectious diseases hospital with 216 beds to open in Tokmak city
Salaries of doctors to be increased through legalization of shadow economy funds
Centralized oxygen supply system installed in Cholpon-Ata hospital
Day patient center at Alisher Navoi school temporarily closed in Osh city
Mayor of Osh city donates three washing machines to day patient hospital
Construction of new infectious diseases hospital starts in Osh city
Construction of new infectious diseases hospital starts in Bishkek
Two more day patient hospitals opened in Osh city
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total 494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
5 August, Wednesday
15:51
14 education system employees die during pandemic in Bishkek 14 education system employees die during pandemic in Bi...
15:37
Seven day patient hospitals temporarily closed in Bishkek
14:10
President expresses condolences to family of honored doctor Vitaly Sergeev
13:45
Russian health workers: Kyrgyz doctors have mastered treatment of COVID-19
13:21
Ata-Kench day patient hospital temporarily closed in Karakol city