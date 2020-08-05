Seven day patient hospitals temporarily closed in Bishkek

Seven day patient hospitals have been temporarily closed in Bishkek. City Hall of the capital reported.

The day before, the day patient hospitals received the smallest number of people ever — 964; only 173 people turned to night hospitals on the night of August 5. The City Hall said that the tactic of treatment at the primary level from the Ministry of Health is working, there are no fatal cases.

During the month of operation of the day patient hospitals, 84,689 people have received medical assistance, night hospitals have received 8,688 citizens.

«Some hospitals are empty, there are no patients. To optimize costs and save human resources for the autumn-winter period, some hospitals with the smallest number of patients have been temporarily closed,» the City Hall said.

Day patient hospitals that do not receive patients now:

— at Seitek school;

— at school No. 95 in Dzhal microdistrict;

— at school No. 83;

— at school No. 81;

— at school No. 94;

— at Aral cafe.

A night hospital in Saltanat restaurant in Kara-Zhygach residential area in Oktyabrsky district of the capital is also closed.

All medical equipment, beds and other inventory have been carefully preserved, disinfected and sterilized.

The rest of the hospitals are still operating as usual.

In connection with closure of the medical units, the medical team has been reduced — 137 people help the townspeople: 40 doctors, 50 paramedics, 30 nurses and volunteers.