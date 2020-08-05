14:31
Ata-Kench day patient hospital temporarily closed in Karakol city

Ata-Kench day patient hospital has been temporarily closed in Karakol city. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The decision was made at a regular meeting of the city headquarters. An analysis showed that there was a decline in the number of patients turning to day patient hospitals in Karakol over the past week.

«We see how the number of patients in the city is declining, but we must be prepared for any scenario,» Mayor of the city, Adil Kanimetov, said.

Over the past two days, less than 60 patients have turned to Ata-Kench day patient hospital, and more than 150 citizens have turned to Tolkun hospital.
