Infectious diseases hospital with 216 beds to open in Tokmak city

An infectious diseases hospital with 216 beds will be opened in Tokmak city. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Repair and construction work has begun in the building of the polyclinic in the 3rd microdistrict. A modern infectious diseases hospital will be opened there.

«The building of the polyclinic has been used only partially for more than 20 years, the Family Doctors Group No. 4 was located there. The empty part of the building was destroying. A colossal amount of work is to be done in the shortest possible time. After the major overhaul, the hospital will have 216 beds. It will receive patients from the eastern zone of Chui region. It will be a modern complex: a laundry room will be located in the basement, a red zone, an examination room, an X-ray room, box wards with a separate entrance, an operating room, a delivery room for patients with COVID-19, and an intensive care unit will be on the ground floor. Hospital wards will be located on the second, third and fourth floors,» the City Hall of Tokmak informed.

Government allocates 20 million soms for implementation of the project. Other 5 million are allocated by the Chui Regional Development Fund. The same amount will be allocated from the city budget of Tokmak, if necessary.
