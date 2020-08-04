11:00
USD 76.84
EUR 90.50
RUB 1.04
English

President reminds of special control over construction, repair of internal roads

«In the past years, little attention was paid to the problem of internal roads, local residents complained about their poor condition, they were destroyed in some regions. The issue of construction and repair of internal roads is under special control now,» the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, said during a two-day working visit to Issyk-Kul region.

He got acquainted with the progress of reconstruction and construction of internal roads in the region. One of the city’s most important roads, Zhusup Abdrakhmanov Street, is being repaired in Karakol for 74 million soms. Its length is 2.3 kilometers. In 2019, a 673-meter section has been reconstructed. The work is scheduled to be completed by November 1.

The project is financed by the Directorate for Management of Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region.

Three streets are being asphalted in Teploklyuchenka village, Ak-Suu district. The work is scheduled to be completed by August 25. The head of state talked with the deputies of the local council, recalled about the current state policy, according to which at least 3 kilometers of roads are repaired annually in regional centers using funds of the republican budget.

According to the Ministry of Transport, more than 140 kilometers of roads have been asphalted in 40 regional centers and 8 cities in 2010. It is planned to asphalt 150 kilometers in 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/161524/
views: 100
Print
Related
Sign petition! Bishkek residents oppose mass felling of trees
Umetaliev Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Two more roads closed for repairs in Bishkek
Mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov inspects construction of roads
Almazbek Atambayev checks reconstructed street in Balykchy town
Popular
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total 494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
4 August, Tuesday
10:56
Qatar donates 420 oxygen concentrators to Kyrgyzstan Qatar donates 420 oxygen concentrators to Kyrgyzstan
10:35
Construction of hospital for treatment of infectious diseases starts in Naryn
10:26
Centralized oxygen supply system installed in Cholpon-Ata hospital
09:56
President reminds of special control over construction, repair of internal roads
09:41
At least 150 soms spent on meals for COVID-19 patients daily in Kyrgyzstan
3 August, Monday
18:29
Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek
17:55
President of Kyrgyzstan promises entrepreneurs support despite COVID-19 crisis
17:39
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan