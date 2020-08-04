President reminds of special control over construction, repair of internal roads

«In the past years, little attention was paid to the problem of internal roads, local residents complained about their poor condition, they were destroyed in some regions. The issue of construction and repair of internal roads is under special control now,» the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, said during a two-day working visit to Issyk-Kul region.

He got acquainted with the progress of reconstruction and construction of internal roads in the region. One of the city’s most important roads, Zhusup Abdrakhmanov Street, is being repaired in Karakol for 74 million soms. Its length is 2.3 kilometers. In 2019, a 673-meter section has been reconstructed. The work is scheduled to be completed by November 1.

The project is financed by the Directorate for Management of Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region.

Three streets are being asphalted in Teploklyuchenka village, Ak-Suu district. The work is scheduled to be completed by August 25. The head of state talked with the deputies of the local council, recalled about the current state policy, according to which at least 3 kilometers of roads are repaired annually in regional centers using funds of the republican budget.

According to the Ministry of Transport, more than 140 kilometers of roads have been asphalted in 40 regional centers and 8 cities in 2010. It is planned to asphalt 150 kilometers in 2020.