Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan considers options of education for 1st graders

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan is currently working out several options for organizing educational process for the first grades. The ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

One of them is teaching the first graders in a traditional format only in those regions where it is possible to organize the educational process without endangering the life and health of students and teachers. Conclusions should be given by the Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision and local authorities.

Educational institutions that have received permission will have to organize regular sanitization of all premises, as well as ensure compliance with the sanitary and epidemiological requirements of the Ministry of Health, including thermal imagers, sanitizers, masks, disinfectants, indoor air exchange, daily sanitizing and so on.

The second option is to set a rolling schedule at each school, for example, three days — remotely, and two days — online.

The third is organization of a short stay at school (duration of lessons not more than 30 minutes).

The number of children at each school will also be taken into account. It is possible to divide the classes into subgroups, each school will have a flexible schedule of lessons and breaks.

Parents who refuse to educate their child in the traditional format are responsible for creating the necessary conditions for obtaining knowledge in a distance format. It will be necessary to ensure timely viewing of TV lessons broadcast on TV channels, participate in online lessons conducted by teachers, keep in touch with teachers, complete assignments, and etc.

The Ministry of Education stressed that the issue of graduation classes is also acute. However, they did not specify how the educational process will be organized for them.

Earlier, the ministry said that the first quarter of the new academic year at schools of Kyrgyzstan will pass in online mode. The decision was made taking into account the epidemiological situation in the country and recommendations of the Ministry of Health.