Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan to get 450 oxygen concentrators

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova, representatives of the Ministry of Health and volunteers have distributed 560 mobile oxygen concentrators received from As Salam Public Foundation.

«Today, with the support of the foundation, humanitarian aid has arrived in the republic. Oxygen concentrators in the amount of 450 units will be distributed among the new hospitals, the remaining 110 will be donated by the foundation to clinics in need,» the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to her, the humanitarian aid that comes to the country from donor, international organizations and volunteers is distributed transparently, based on a collegial decision of the commission.
