Tomorrow, July 31, is a day off in Kyrgyzstan — the Muslims celebrate Kurman Ait. But there will be no changes in work of public transport. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

Minibuses, buses and trolleybuses will run from 7.00 to 10.00 and from 17.00 to 21.00.

Recall, the City Hall of Bishkek introduced restrictions on July 1. Public transport does not work on weekends — Saturday and Sunday, and on working days — with a time limit.