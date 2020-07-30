16:44
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for flu season

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has purchased over 800,000 influenza vaccines. Head of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, Dinagul Otorbaeva, told at a briefing.

According to her, the tender for purchase of more than 111,000 doses has already been held. «Taking into account the pandemic situation and the expected second wave, an application has been prepared for the purchase of other 700,000 vaccines,» Dinagul Otorbaeva noted.

She recalled that the growth in the incidence of ARVI and influenza in the republic is registered with the beginning of a cold snap, and the peak falls on early December — mid-February.

«Those who are at risk especially suffer from the disease. To step up prevention of ARVI, the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic annually purchases influenza vaccines. This year, according to the WHO recommendation, the vaccine includes four strains of influenza, in particular H1N1 09, H3N2,» the head of the department said.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has planned the purchase of reagents in order to identify what type of influenza and ARVI is circulating.

Dinagul Otorbaeva added that representatives of the risk group will be vaccinated. In addition, those wishing to be vaccinated will be able to do this in private medical centers for a fee.
