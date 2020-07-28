19:01
Russian medical workers sent to regions of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan told which regions the Russian medical workers have been sent to.

According to him, one group works in Ak-Tala district (Naryn region), one — in Ak-Suu district (Issyk-Kul region) and one — at Tokmak Territorial Hospital (Chui region).

«Two groups were sent to Osh and Jalal-Abad regions. It is expected that the Russian medical workers will stay in Kyrgyzstan for about a month,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health said that specialists will provide help in organizing assistance to patients with COVID-19, work in the red zone and provide practical assistance in treatment of patients.

«The groups include surgeons, cardiologists, therapists, pediatricians, traumatologists, anesthesiologists and resuscitators, infectious disease specialists, pulmonologists and other specialists with extensive experience in treating patients with coronavirus infection,» the ministry added.
