Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography

Work is underway to install computed tomography equipment in every region of Kyrgyzstan; it is currently available only in Bishkek and Osh cities. This became known today during an online meeting of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov.

The Head of Government noted that specialists are developing a new treatment protocol based on international experience.

Russian specialists are of great help in combating the outbreak of the disease, teaching local doctors modern methods of resuscitation.

Kubatbek Boronov told the Head of State about the results of his working trip to Osh region, where he visited day patient hospitals and took part in laying a capsule at the construction site of a new infectious diseases hospital in the southern capital. He added that maximum efforts will be made to complete construction of the new clinic as soon as possible.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed the need for analysis to determine the peak incidence, predict development of the situation and take measures.

He drew attention to the immediate elimination of shortcomings in the provision of personal protective equipment, equipment and food to doctors.

The Head of the Kyrgyz Republic noted the importance of timely payment of compensations to the families of doctors who died in the line of duty, equal distribution of international humanitarian aid among regions, digitalization of data, and provision of regions with necessary medicines and medical products.

It is necessary to provide pharmacies in the regions with medicines, and create a stock of medicines on the basis of the FMC. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

In addition, he paid special attention to preparations for the start of the new academic year in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, recommending the Cabinet of Ministers to constantly keep under control the repair of dilapidated school buildings.