Health organizations have purchased personal protective equipment instead of medicines. Deputy Chairman of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Kalykov, told at a briefing.

«The funds of the current budget allocated for the purchase of medicines were used by healthcare organizations to purchase previously unplanned PPE,» he said.

Akylbek Kalykov added that 475 million soms have been spent on these purposes instead of other necessary expenses, including drug provision.