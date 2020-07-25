Medicines for treatment of COVID-19 delivered to Bishkek

A cargo with medicines used in the fight against coronavirus infection has arrived in Bishkek. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

The anticoagulants enoxaparin and nadroparin have been purchased by the Cabinet of Ministers at the expense of the republican budget with the assistance of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in China. The drugs have been handed over to the Ministry of Health and will be distributed between medical institutions where persons infected with COVID-19 receive treatment.

«The Ministry of Health and medical organizations will also purchase medicines to form stocks for the period of autumn-winter increase in cases of infection of the population with viral infections,» the Government stressed.