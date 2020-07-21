17:54
Askar Almaz uulu: President was shocked by what he heard from volunteers

Chairman of the Center of Initiative Youth, Askar Almaz uulu, told 24.kg news agency about the meeting of volunteers with the president of the country. According to him, civil activists criticized the work of Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s office.

Askar Almaz uulu himself expressed his opinion about the difficult situation in the country, who is to blame for this and why this is happening.

«In my opinion, due to the irresponsibility and incompetence of certain people in the presidential administration, the head of state was not aware of many things happening in the country. I said that people in Kyrgyzstan have become aggressive because of some actions of the presidential administration,» Askar Almaz uulu said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov was shocked by what he heard from the volunteers today.

Askar Almaz uulu

The volunteer suggested Sooronbai Jeenbekov to expand the quota for future epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists at educational institutions. According to him, the President immediately instructed the Minister of Education to deal with this issue.

Askar Almaz uulu noted that the meeting went well and lasted longer than planned. There was no time limit.

The president of the country decided to meet with the activists of the volunteer movement who help doctors in the fight against coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia.

It became known yesterday that some activists refused to meet with the head of state.

Aidana Otorbaeva, the head of Soobscha (together) volunteer group, for example, said that the members of the group are apolitical. «I will say, as the head of Soobscha volunteer association, on behalf of all the guys, that we will not attend this meeting. We are completely apolitical. We in no way want to even get in touch with politics,» she said.
