Russia to donate medical equipment to Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan will receive humanitarian aid from Russia in the near future. This became known during the conversation between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov and Russia Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

As the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic said, the Russian side will provide Kyrgyzstan with another humanitarian aid in the form of 31 ventilators, 70 bedside monitors, 5 mobile X-ray machines, 6 ultrasonic devices and 500,000 surgical masks.

The assistance will come within the framework of a request of the Kyrgyz side and the telephone conversation between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Russia Vladimir Putin.
