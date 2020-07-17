President of Kyrgyzstan visits fish farm in Issyk-Ata district

«Despite the difficulties in connection with pandemic of coronavirus infection, we must not forget about support for the country’s export potential,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said during a visit to an agricultural enterprise in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region.

The head of state visited Aqua Service LLC, which produces sturgeon caviar, various trout products and semi-finished products. The manufactured goods are sold both in the domestic market and exported to Russia and Kazakhstan.

The head of the enterprise Renad Dosaev is a member of the Committee for Development of Industry and Entrepreneurship, created under the National Council for Sustainable Development of Kyrgyzstan. He noted with satisfaction the dynamics of the development of fish farms in the republic.

In a short period of time, his farm has managed to increase the production of marketable fish from 50 to 5,000 tons.

«The committee provides tangible support to all spheres of the Kyrgyz economy, including fisheries. Much has been done to develop the industry. In recent years, the state has been paying good attention to supporting fish farms, thanks to which the country is one of the main suppliers and producers of trout in the region as of today,» Renad Dosaev noted.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the state will continue to support the development of entrepreneurship and expansion of production in the regions aimed at export and job creation. He assured that dialogue with business will be intensified at various venues, including within the framework of the Committee for Development of Industry and Entrepreneurship, which was intended to become a dialogue platform between the state and the business community to resolve its pressing issues.