National Center for Aquaculture and Fisheries Development to be created

The National Center for Aquaculture and Fisheries Development will be established in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Director of the Department of Fisheries Nurzamat Akparaly uulu told journalists.

According to him, the project will be implemented within the framework of the memorandum concluded between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Korea Maritime Institute on the basis of the state enterprise Ton Fish Farm.

It is planned to construct, reconstruct and technically equip hatchery shops, laboratory, living quarters, canteen, as well as to provide necessary equipment.

Farmers will be trained in fish farming technologies.
