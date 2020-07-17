Kyrgyzstan takes 133rd place in Cost of Living Index

Kyrgyzstan took the 133rd place in the Cost of Living Index. Numbeo research agency presented the ranking.

Its authors took into account the cost of goods and services in various countries, including rent of housing, utilities, food, clothing, transportation and recreation. The figures were compared with the standard of living in New York (USA). The ranking includes 135 states. Cost of living in the top ten countries is the most expensive, and in the countries taking the last places is the lowest.

The Kyrgyz Republic takes the 133rd place in the ranking. Only India (134th) and Pakistan (135th) have a lower cost of living.

As for the closest neighbors and partners in the Eurasian Economic Union, Uzbekistan takes the 130th place, Kazakhstan — the 116th, Belarus — the 112th, Russia — the 107th and Armenia — the 106th. Tajikistan is not included in the ranking.

The most expensive states for living are Bermuda, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Japan.