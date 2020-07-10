Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan discusses with the Russian side the issue of supply of Avifavir drug. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Ainura Akmatova told.

According to her, questions are asked about the supply of this medicine to Kyrgyzstan after Russia has delivered Avifavir to Kazakhstan.

«We had a delegation from Russia last week, this issue has also been raised. Our expert advisory groups are considering this issue. The Ministry of Health discusses the issue with the Russian Federation,» Ainura Akmatova told.

The Ministry of Health of Russia has registered Avifavir for treatment of COVID-19.