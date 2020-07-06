10:34
USD 77.11
EUR 86.61
RUB 1.09
English

About 686 people turn to day patient facilities in Bishkek for a day

At least 686 people have turned to day patient facilities in Bishkek for the first day of their work. The Chief of the Staff of the Bishkek City Hall, Balbak Tulobaev, told at a briefing.

According to him, 174 people have turned to the day patient facility located at the Gazprom sports and recreation center, 238 people — to the facility located in the bakery building near the church along the southern highway, 254 — to the Sports Palace and 20 people — to the facility at the sports and recreation complex named after Raatbek Sanatbaev.

«The facilities work from 7.00 to 20.00. Permanent placement of patients is not possible, because the centers are designed for outpatient treatment. The centers will provide assistance in the form of consultation and medical aid. Doctors are on duty there, pharmacies are working,» Balbak Tulobaev told.
link: https://24.kg/english/158376/
views: 106
Print
Related
At least 500 mobile oxygen concentrators delivered to Bishkek
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
Ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan dies of pneumonia
Day patient facilities in Bishkek to serve up to 700 people per hour
Day patient facilities deployed in all districts of Bishkek
At least 18 coronavirus patients are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11 million people globally
COVID-19 confirmed in 71 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
31 people die from pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights
327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total 327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total
Tent camp set up in Osh city Tent camp set up in Osh city
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
6 July, Monday
10:20
1,500 Kyrgyzstanis leave Russia for homeland by buses 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis leave Russia for homeland by buses
09:57
At least 343 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Osh from Moscow
09:35
About 686 people turn to day patient facilities in Bishkek for a day
09:23
At least 500 mobile oxygen concentrators delivered to Bishkek
09:12
Elections 2020: One more party files application for participation in elections
5 July, Sunday
13:00
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
11:00
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
4 July, Saturday
16:24
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: National Bank suspends inspections of banks