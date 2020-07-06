About 686 people turn to day patient facilities in Bishkek for a day

At least 686 people have turned to day patient facilities in Bishkek for the first day of their work. The Chief of the Staff of the Bishkek City Hall, Balbak Tulobaev, told at a briefing.

According to him, 174 people have turned to the day patient facility located at the Gazprom sports and recreation center, 238 people — to the facility located in the bakery building near the church along the southern highway, 254 — to the Sports Palace and 20 people — to the facility at the sports and recreation complex named after Raatbek Sanatbaev.

«The facilities work from 7.00 to 20.00. Permanent placement of patients is not possible, because the centers are designed for outpatient treatment. The centers will provide assistance in the form of consultation and medical aid. Doctors are on duty there, pharmacies are working,» Balbak Tulobaev told.