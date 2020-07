Head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek, Maxim Sitnikov, was relieved of the post of the head of district administration. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The order was signed by the Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov.

According to the district administration, the resignation is associated with deterioration in health.

Recall, the most affected by coronavirus districts in Bishkek are Leninsky and Oktyabrsky.