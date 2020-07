Vice Mayor of Osh city Nurbek Kadyrov resigned due to study abroad. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital reported.

Nurbek Kadyrov enrolled in a two-year study in Japan under the Japanese Development Scholarship program and is planning to leave Kyrgyzstan.

Mayor of Osh, Taalaibek Sarybashov, accepted the resignation of the vice mayor and signed a corresponding decree.