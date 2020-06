Former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was hospitalized in the Clinical Hospital of the Department of Presidential and Government Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the convoy guards the ward of the former head of state.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. The State Committee for National Security noted that Atambayev has met several times with lawyers and relatives over the past week who handed him over papers and items.