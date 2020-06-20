Issyk-Kul Regional Court changes preventive measure for Kamil Ruziev

The Issyk-Kul Regional Court of Kyrgyzstan changed preventive measure for the human rights activist Kamil Ruziev to a written undertaking not to leave the place.

Thus, the decision of the Karakol City Court was partially upheld. Detention of Kamil Ruziev was found legal. However, his lawyer Chinara Dzhakupbekova stated that this was a completely unjust decision, as she was able to prove the facts of gross violations of the norms of the Criminal Procedure Code. The court did not take into account the arguments of the lawyer.

Recall, officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained the human rights activist in the evening of May 30 in Karakol city. The court placed Kamil Ruziev under house arrest on May 31.

Civil activists are outraged by the criminal prosecution of the human rights activist. Kamil Ruziev is widely known as a lawyer helping victims of police torture. He also informs about violations of the law by law enforcement officers.