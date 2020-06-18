President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees appointing members of Government

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decrees on the appointment of members of the Government.

Taalaibek Temiraliev became the head of the Cabinet’s Office, Chingiz Aidarbekov became the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kashkar Dzhunushaliev became the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Marat Dzhamankulov was appointed the Minister of Justice, Baktygul Jeenbaeva was appointed the Minister of Finance, and Sanzhar Mukanbetov was appointed the Minister of Economy.

Erkinbek Choduyev became the Minister of Agriculture, Zhanat Beishenov — the Minister of Transport and Roads, Zamirbek Askarov — the Minister of Emergency Situations, Kanybek Isakov — the Minister of Education and Science, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov — the Minister of Health, Azamat Zhamankulov — the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism, and Ulukbek Kochkorov — the Minister of Labor and Social Development.

Orozbek Opumbaev continues to serve as the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Erlis Terdikbaev became the head of the State Committee for Defense Affairs. Emil Osmonbetov was appointed the Chairman of the State Committee for Fuel and Energy Complex, and Altynbek Ismailov became the head of the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the candidacy of Kubatbek Boronov for the post of head of the Cabinet, as well as the composition and structure of the Government yesterday. At least 105 deputies voted affirmatively.