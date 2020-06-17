Parliament approves new Government of Kyrgyzstan

Candidacy of Kubatbek Boronov for the post of Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan was discussed today in the Parliament.

At least 105 deputies voted for the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers, headed by Kubatbek Boronov.

Two deputies — Natalya Nikitenko and Zhanar Akayev — voted against.

Speaker of the Parliament, Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, congratulated the new Prime Minister and wished him good luck. He noted that credence was given to the head of the Cabinet and hopes for coordinated work were put on him.

«I wish you success. You have a huge responsibility. You must hold fair elections — in a democratic way — and have an equal attitude to all deputies,» Dastanbek Dzhumabekov said.

Kubatbek Boronov himself thanked the deputies for their trust. «We will do our best to work honestly. We will fulfill all the demands of the people,» Kubatbek Boronov said.