New First Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan appointed

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decrees on the appointment of the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Ministers for Economic Affairs, Security and Social Blocs. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Almazbek Baatyrbekov was appointed the First Deputy Prime Minister; Erkin Asrandiev — the Vice Prime Minister for Economic Affairs; Akram Madumarov — Deputy Head of the Government for the Security Bloc, and Aida Ismailova — for Social Affairs.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the candidacy of Kubatbek Boronov for the post of head of the Cabinet, as well as the composition and structure of the Government yesterday. At least 105 deputies voted affirmatively.
