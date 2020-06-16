11:42
Almazbek Baatyrbekov nominated for post of First Deputy Prime Minister

Almazbek Baatyrbekov was nominated for the post of the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. Sources in the Parliament informed 24.kg news agency.

Leaders of the factions included in the parliamentary majority gathered today before the meeting of the Coalition Council. They approved the candidacy of Kubatbek Boronov for the post of head of the Cabinet and nominated the former leader of the Kyrgyzstan faction, Almazbek Baatyrbekov, for the post of the First Deputy Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, resigned last night. He had worked as head of the Cabinet for two years. During this time, the entire composition of the Government has been replaced by 90 percent.
