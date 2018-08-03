Aziz Surakmatov promises to continue reconstruction of roads

The candidate for the post of the mayor of Bishkek, Aziz Surakmatov, intends, in case of his election, to continue repair and rehabilitation of city roads, and improve the work of municipal transport. He said this at a meeting with deputies of the opposition faction Respublika-Ata-Jurt of the Bishkek City Council.

He presented a brief version of his program for the development of the capital. In particular, Aziz Surakmatov noted that it was necessary to pay much attention to the ecology and planting of trees and shrubs. According to him, many trees have been cut down, and it was planned to plant 45,000-50,000 trees and shrubs.

According to the candidate for the post of mayor, it is necessary to improve and illuminate remote districts and neighborhoods of Bishkek.

The medicine and education issues were also not left without attention. Aziz Surakmatov intends to fight with the informal fees in schools, crime, and also to solve the problem of the provision with textbooks.

Polyclinics must have modern equipment, this, in his opinion, is more effective than the construction of new medical facilities. «We need to raise the quality of medical services so that people do not go abroad for treatment,» he said.

The candidate plans to increase the budget and search for additional sources of its replenishment. In his opinion, parking lots can become such a source, as well as the introduction of plastic cards in parking lots and public transport. In addition, Aziz Surakmatov believes that it is possible to optimize urban structures and reduce duplicates.

Recall, the election of the mayor of Bishkek will be held on August 8. Aziz Surakmatov is the only candidate nominated by the majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council.