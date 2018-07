The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev will not put up a candidate for the post of mayor of Bishkek. The Executive Office of the Government informed 24.kg news agency today.

Thus, Aziz Surakmatov remains the only candidate for the mayor of the capital. His candidacy was put up on July 26 by the majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council at the initiative of SDPK faction. He passed the Kyrgyz language exam today.

The elections of the mayor are scheduled for August 8.