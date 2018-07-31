Respublika-Ata Jurt faction not to nominate candidate for mayor’s post

The opposition faction of the Bishkek City Council Respublika-Ata Jurt will not nominate a candidate for the post of mayor of Bishkek. Its deputies informed 24.kg news agency.

Recall, on July 26, majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council at the initiative of SDPK faction nominated Aziz Surakmatov for the post of mayor of Bishkek. Today, he passed the Kyrgyz language exam. The elections of the mayor are scheduled for August 8.

The nomination of candidates for the post of mayor of the capital is coming to an end today. Candidates must submit their documents to the territorial election commission before 6.00 pm.