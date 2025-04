Gulsunkhan Zhunushalieva is a candidate for the position of Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The Parliament informed 24.kg news agency.

Jamilya Isaeva recently stepped down from her position as Deputy Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

On February 18, 2025, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan transferred a vacant deputy mandate to Gulsunkhan Zhunushalieva from the registered candidate list of Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan political party.