Vote buying: Relatives of disqualified candidate for Parliament arrested

Officers from the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration have detained relatives of L.A., a candidate for the Zhogorku Kenesh who was disqualified from the election race. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to the department, L.A.’s daughter and nephew have been detained.

According to investigators, they were involved in organizing vote buying.

«During operational activities, the transfer of 360,000 soms for the subsequent bribing of voters was documented. After receiving the money, they gave specific instructions on how to implement the bribery scheme and received voter lists for further work,» the statement reads.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 196 (Vote buying) of the Kyrgyz Criminal Code.

The detainees were taken to the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. The Sverdlovsky District Court ordered the suspects to be held in pretrial detention center No. 1 until December 23.

Earlier, members of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums cancelled the registration of two candidates for the Zhogorku Kenesh: Gulnaz Khalilova (constituency No. 24) and L.A. (constituency No. 22).

Both candidates are suspected of vote-buying. Police previously received the Central Election Commission’s consent to prosecute them.
link: https://24.kg/english/352747/
views: 150
