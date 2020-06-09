Russia gives up intention to open airbase in southern Kyrgyzstan

The Russian Federation gave up its intention to open a branch of the Russian airbase in the southern region of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Defense Affairs, Nurseyit Kedeev, announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Zakir Shaparov proposed to open a branch of the Kant airbase in Batken region. «They are in good conditions in Kant, we should consider opening of its branch in Batken,» he said.

«Russia planned to open an airbase in Kyzyl-Kiya, but then gave up this idea,» Nurseyit Kedeev said.

The Committee supported the protocol on amendments to the agreement on the Kant airbase.