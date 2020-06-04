05:55
USD 73.92
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan to get $ 35 million for modernization of tax system

Deputies considered ratification of the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the International Development Association (IDA).

According to the Chairman of the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Sultanov, under the agreement, IDA provides concessional financing for a project on modernization of tax administration and the statistical system.

«The total cost is $ 35 million, including a loan of $ 17.5 million and a grant for the same amount. Repayment term of the loan is 38 years, 6 of which is a grace period. Interest rate is 0.75 percent per annum. The implementation period is five years,» Akylbek Sultanov said.

He added that there are positive decisions of six parliamentary factions for the adoption of the bill in three readings at once.

During the discussion, a deputy Tariel Zhorobekov supported adoption of the bill, noting that this would increase the efficiency of tax collections.

At least 63 percent out of $ 17.5 million allocated to the National Statistical Committee, will be spent on consulting services and training that is $ 11.3 million.

Tariel Zhorobekov called on the government to reduce such costs in future.

The bill was sent for voting in three readings.
link: https://24.kg/english/154911/
views: 245
Print
Related
International Development Association to allocate $ 55 million to Kyrgyzstan
Georgia's experience in tax system reform relevant for Kyrgyzstan
Popular
New rules for vacationers on Issyk-Kul voiced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for vacationers on Issyk-Kul voiced in Kyrgyzstan
69 more people contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 1,817 in total 69 more people contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 1,817 in total
28 more people get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 1,845 in total 28 more people get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 1,845 in total
Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
4 June, Thursday
21:44
Coronavirus confirmed in nurse at Republican AIDS Center Coronavirus confirmed in nurse at Republican AIDS Cente...
21:34
Weather alert: Rain showers expected in Kyrgyzstan
21:25
Kyrgyzstan to get $ 35 million for modernization of tax system
21:19
President Jeenbekov: Regional digitalization requirements will be toughened
18:38
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15