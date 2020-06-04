Kyrgyzstan to get $ 35 million for modernization of tax system

Deputies considered ratification of the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the International Development Association (IDA).

According to the Chairman of the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Sultanov, under the agreement, IDA provides concessional financing for a project on modernization of tax administration and the statistical system.

«The total cost is $ 35 million, including a loan of $ 17.5 million and a grant for the same amount. Repayment term of the loan is 38 years, 6 of which is a grace period. Interest rate is 0.75 percent per annum. The implementation period is five years,» Akylbek Sultanov said.

He added that there are positive decisions of six parliamentary factions for the adoption of the bill in three readings at once.

During the discussion, a deputy Tariel Zhorobekov supported adoption of the bill, noting that this would increase the efficiency of tax collections.

At least 63 percent out of $ 17.5 million allocated to the National Statistical Committee, will be spent on consulting services and training that is $ 11.3 million.

Tariel Zhorobekov called on the government to reduce such costs in future.

The bill was sent for voting in three readings.