Experienced virologist sent to Naryn region

The results of PCR tests of infected with COVID-19 and contact persons should be received within 24 hours. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center. The press service of the Government said.

«It is necessary to tighten control over the epidemiological situation in Naryn region. The Deputy Minister of Health Mademin Karataev was sent to the region for it. In addition, in the near future it is necessary to send an experienced virologist to the region, as well as additional equipment for PCR analysis. The results of tests in Naryn region are provided within 3-4 days, but they should be received within 24 hours. This will allow us to respond more quickly and reduce the number of cases of the disease,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The official reacted to criticism on social media about additional payments to medical workers.

«It is necessary to pay special attention to this issue in the regions. I remind, if omissions are made through the fault of the heads of medical institutions, their responsibility will be considered,» he said.

In total, 1,748 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan as of May 31, at least 356 of them — in Naryn region. About 1,170 people have recovered, 16 died.
