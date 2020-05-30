11:01
About 296 million soms allocated for security in border areas of Kyrgyzstan

Delimitation of the state border with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan is currently carried out. Press service of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

About 95 percent of the sites have been agreed along the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border, and 60 percent — on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

At least 38 meetings of government delegations, 47 meetings of topographic working groups, 21 meetings of working groups on legal issues have been held on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

«Since the beginning of the year, two meetings were held on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. There is some tension due to controversial issues regarding the construction of facilities and use of land in a number of settlements in Batken region bordering Tajikistan. Local authorities together with law enforcement officers conduct explanatory work among the population,» the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan noted.

The second stage of the state program for ensuring security and socio-economic development of a number of border territories with special status is being implemented.

The program includes 33 events, and 296,250 million soms are provided for their implementation. At least 195 million of the sum was directed to the development of border areas with special status in Batken region.
