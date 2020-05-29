13:42
MPs suggest to develop telemedicine in Kyrgyzstan

At least 20 deputies of the Parliament initiated introduction of telemedicine in Kyrgyzstan. The relevant bill was submitted for public discussion.

Telemedicine is a new direction, which makes it possible to provide highly qualified assistance of specialists of leading medical centers in remote areas and significantly save patients’ costs.

«The opportunity to consult with colleagues removes the problem of professional isolation of medical workers in small settlements. Practitioners gain additional experience and knowledge. Thanks to telemedicine, they can attend video lectures or observe the process of an operation carried out by the most respected specialists staying hundreds and thousands of kilometers away,» the initiators say.

Doctors can also distantly advise a patient. Remote assistance will cost less than a visit to doctor.

The necessary condition for real-time teleconsultation is the availability of high-quality communication channels. Video conference can be conducted both via digital ISDN telephone lines and via IP networks. «As of today, almost each digital communication channel with a fairly wide bandwidth can be used for video conferencing,» developers of the document say.

The initiators believe that tele-surgery and remote examination are promising areas of the telemedicine.
