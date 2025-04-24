Kyrgyzstan first in world develops telemedicine project and receives $1 million

During the International Conference «Global Mountain Dialogue for Sustainable Development: Towards Bishkek+25 Summit», held in Bishkek, President Sadyr Japarov announced that Kyrgyzstan has become the first country in the world to develop a telemedicine project and received funding under India-UN Development Partnership Fund in the amount of $1 million.

The project is aimed at expanding access to quality reproductive and maternal health services in five maternity hospitals located in mountainous and remote regions of the republic, including Jalal-Abad, Karakol and Chui. Two central institutions in Bishkek and Osh will provide remote support through telemedicine technologies. It is also planned to introduce a web platform for monitoring obstetric cases and develop a mobile application with information on maternal health care.

The head of state noted that more than 70 percent of the population of the Kyrgyz Republic live in mountainous areas, where access to medical services is limited. The development of telemedicine will improve the quality and accessibility of medical care, especially for women and children.

The International Conference «Global Mountain Dialogue for Sustainable Development: Towards Bishkek+25 Summit» started in Bishkek on April 24. The forum brought together delegates from more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia, America, Africa and Australia, as well as representatives of about 30 international organizations.