Plogging run to take place in Chunkurchak gorge

Plogging run — jogging with picking up litter — will take place on May 30 in Chunkurchak gorge. Organizers report.

According to them, the campaign is aimed at drawing attention to the problem of garbage along the roads, as well as promoting healthy lifestyle.

The run is organized by companies operating in Chunkurchak gorge. Winners of the plogging run will receive prizes.

«Participants will cover the distances of 10 and 13 kilometers, simultaneously collecting garbage. Winners of the plogging run will get valuable prizes,» the organizers say.

Participants will gather in Tatyr village at 10.00.
