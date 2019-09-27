Plogging run to take place in Chunkurchak gorge

Plogging run — jogging with picking up litter — will take place tomorrow, on September 28, in Chunkurchak gorge. Organizers reported.

According to them, the number of vacationers increased in the gorge, many of them throw out or leave garbage.

It is planned to attract public attention to the problem of garbage along the roads, as well as to promote a healthy lifestyle by the event.

The race is held by companies operating in Chunkurchak gorge. Winners of the plogging run will receive valuable prizes.

Participants will cover the distances of 3, 10 and 15 kilometers, simultaneously collecting garbage along the roads.

For more information, contact Batma Kaldybek kyzy at 0553787272.