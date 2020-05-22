12:42
Three medical workers contract COVID-19 at Infectious Diseases Hospital

Three employees of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital got infected with COVID-19 over the entire period. The Chief Physician of the hospital Gulzhigit Aaliev told 24.kg news agency.

«Two doctors and a nurse got sick. One doctor has already been discharged, the second is being prepared for discharge. The condition of the nurse is satisfactory, she has no clinical manifestations,» he said.

Gulzhigit Aaliev noted that the infected were detected during a routine examination. «Employees are regularly tested, we isolate them at the slightest sign of acute respiratory viral infections,» he said.

The chief physician added that at present, the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital is engaged in treatment of the infected with coronavirus only.
