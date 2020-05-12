12:11
English

21 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus was confirmed in 21 more people in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 10 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bishkek, one — in Chui region, seven — in Naryn, and three — in Jalal-Abad region.

«Three people of them arrived from abroad — one from Dubai, two — from Russia. Three cases of coronavirus have been detected in Chatkal district. Six out of seven newly infected in Naryn region are employees of the Regional Maternity Hospital. This is a non-compliance with safety regulations. One case of coronavirus was confirmed in Semetei observation unit,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

Up to date, 1,037 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.
