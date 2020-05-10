16:05
Minister of Emergency Situations arrives in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Askarov arrived in Osh region with a working trip. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reports.

He visited Ak-Tash and Zhylkeldi villages, where a mudflow canal is being excavated. «The canal protects 127 residential buildings from mudflows. Its total length is 4,500 meters, 3,000 of them have already been dug up,» the ministry noted.

Earlier, the Minister of Emergency Situations made a working trip to Batken region, where he visited mudflow hazardous areas.
