Kyrgyzstan launches service for data separation for artificial intelligence

Data separation service for machine learning and artificial intelligence has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. The State Committee for Information Technology and Communications reports.

The service is provided for application of machine learning technology and automatic object recognition programs in order to introduce «smart» algorithms in creation of products.

«The service has gained its place in the fight against spread of COVID-19. Thanks to the constant separation of tomographic images and radiography of the lungs, hospitals around the world were able to more quickly and accurately recognize the degree of illness and complications in patients,» the state committee said.

Clients of the service can be any company or organization that is interested in improving the efficiency, competitiveness and scale of business through introduction of the smart technologies. And this has an impact on creation of many additional jobs based on the remote work format, which is an urgent need to restore the country’s economy.