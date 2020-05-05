President of Kyrgyzstan instructs Government to provide support to businessmen

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Vice Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev and the Minister of Finance Baktygul Jeenbaeva. Press service of the head of state reported.

The current macroeconomic situation and measures to stabilize the country’s socio-economic situation against the background of the spread of coronavirus and its negative effects were discussed at the meeting.

According to preliminary data, the revenue part of the republican budget was executed by 77.2 percent in January — April 2020 that is more than 9.7 billion soms less than planned.

The Vice Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev said that the government has assessed the possible risks of gaps in the revenue part of the budget before the end of the year, according to which adjustments will be made to the budget.

The Minister of Finance Baktygul Jeenbaeva noted that reduction in spending of the republican budget would not affect protected items and social benefits. She also informed that, as of today, $ 174.5 million of financial assistance have been received from international partners.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that in this situation, priority attention should be paid to financing measures to combat coronavirus and expenses to ensure measures in the state of emergency and emergency situation. He stressed the importance of stepping up efforts on raising additional funds for the budget, conducting a detailed assessment of the economic damage associated with the pandemic, the need for further analysis to reduce non-priority costs.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic emphasized that representatives of the business, whose activities were resumed, should receive maximum support from government agencies. He also drew attention to activation of work with international financial institutions and donor countries on restructuring and prolongation of external debt.

In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the need for a comprehensive assessment of the country’s food security in the post-pandemic period, taking into account new challenges and forecasts of food production in the world.

Along with this, the president said that, despite economic losses, the state’s social obligations should be timely implemented in full.