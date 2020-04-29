Mass media allowed to resume work from May 11

Mass media will start working on May 11. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told at a press conference.

According to him, from this day on all offices of media outlets will resume their work.

«Part of the media worked remotely, but they are included in the list of organizations that will resume their work from May 11,» Erkin Asrandiev said.

Country’s journalists asked the Republican Emergency Response Center to resolve the issue of their accreditation in order to continue working in the difficult conditions of the state of emergency. However, the officials paid attention to the media only a month after the appeal.