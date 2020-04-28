19:47
USD 79.60
EUR 86.37
RUB 1.07
English

Batken authorities were instructed to control water use

In connection with the spring field work, authorities of Batken region were entrusted with taking special control of the use of water resources in border regions of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Government reported.

The Vice Prime Minister Akram Madumarov held an online meeting on cross-border issues. It was noted that water resources in the border areas should be used in accordance with previous agreements.

Akram Madumarov noted the importance of continuing a quality study of border issues within the framework of previously reached agreements, as well as on the development of cross-border cooperation.

He gave a number of instructions to relevant state bodies and local authorities, including on stepping up security measures in connection with the spread of coronavirus.
link: https://24.kg/english/151326/
views: 204
Print
Related
PMs of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to discuss use of water resources
Water use principle in Central Asia not meet interests of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total 17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total
Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan
28 April, Tuesday
17:32
Irkeshtam checkpoint to be closed for six days Irkeshtam checkpoint to be closed for six days
17:15
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
17:05
Six Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for violation of home quarantine
16:30
State Penitentiary Service: Sapar Isakov does not want to talk to his lawyer
16:08
Commandant of Bishkek: Crime rate in capital declined by 300 percent