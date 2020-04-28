Batken authorities were instructed to control water use

In connection with the spring field work, authorities of Batken region were entrusted with taking special control of the use of water resources in border regions of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Government reported.

The Vice Prime Minister Akram Madumarov held an online meeting on cross-border issues. It was noted that water resources in the border areas should be used in accordance with previous agreements.

Akram Madumarov noted the importance of continuing a quality study of border issues within the framework of previously reached agreements, as well as on the development of cross-border cooperation.

He gave a number of instructions to relevant state bodies and local authorities, including on stepping up security measures in connection with the spread of coronavirus.